Judith A. Mercer, 78, Ogallala, NE, formerly of Parnell, died Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at her home.

Memorial service will be 2 pm, Wednesday, March 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment was in Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.