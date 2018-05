Josephine Rose (Gavel) Morehouse, 90, of Hopkins, Mo, passed from this life, May 12, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, May 18, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Hopkins Community Club, or Hopkins Community Betterment.