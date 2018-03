Josephine Marie Baldozier Dolph-Reed, 94, Maryville, died Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, March 9 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, IA.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.