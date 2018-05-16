John T. Byland, 75, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital.

Services are at 10 am, Monday, May 21 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, May 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.

