“Jodie” Janie Josephine Wiley, 91, Ft. Morgan, CO, died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Valley View Villa Care Center, Ft. Morgan.

Services were Friday, August 17 at the First Baptist Church, Ft. Morgan. Inurnment followed in Memory Gardens. The visitation was Thursday, August 16 at the Heer Mortuary, Ft. Morgan.

Memorial gifts may be given to the First Baptist Church, Ft. Morgan.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heer Mortuary, Ft. Morgan, CO.