Joan C. Tullberg, 85, Maryville, died April 9, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs, IA.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, April 15, at the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. Family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 am, Saturday, at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, Nodaway County Senior Center or The Ministry Center, all of Maryville or to Wild Animal Sanctuary, Keenesburg, CO, at wildanimalsanctuary.org. Please note Mrs. Tullberg’s name when making the donations.

