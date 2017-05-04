James “Jim” E. Kish, 72, Kansas City, died Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Services will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, May 5 at Coves Clubhouse, 8221 Overland Drive, Kansas City, with a military internment at 11 am, Saturday, May 6 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, KS.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Home and Hospice c\o St. Luke’s Hospital Foundation, 4225 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111.

Online condolences may be left at cashattfamilyfunerals.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cashatt Family Funeral Home, Platte Woods.