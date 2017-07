James Dean Matheny, 61, and Sheila Coleen Key Matheny, 54, both of Bedford, IA, died Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Ogallala, NE.

Services were July 11 at the United Christian Presbyterian Church, Bedford, with burial at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Ritchie Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.