Jessica Jayne O’Rourke Loch, 67, died peacefully on January 17, 2019, at her home in Kansas City, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, January 23 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Rosary will be at 6 pm, Tuesday, January 22 at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Jessica requested that donations be made in her name to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation earmarked for the Cancer Care Initiatives. They can be received at St. Francis Hospital Foundation, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

