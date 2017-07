Jeffery Force Dery, Sr., 62, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Services were July 9 at Laura Street Baptist Church, with Reverend Paul McKim officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the state of Oregon.

Memorials may be made to the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, PO Box 147, Grant City, MO 64456.

Arrangements were under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.