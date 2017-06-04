Jefferson High School art students completed the annual project of creating art on ceiling tiles. The underclassmen tiles will be placed in art teacher Carla Peery’s room; the senior tiles will grace the hallway ceilings, joining the projects of previous graduates.

Participating students were, front: Trinity Gross, Jessica Hutson, Kiersten McCrary, Tylar Roush; middle: Derek Rich, Steven Chor, Amy Estes, Amber White, Pitchakorn Chitpiboonsuk, Marcello Brownsberger; back: Cameron Watson, Triston Holtman, Patrick O’Conner, Dakota Coffman and Brady McCrary.