The Jefferson and South Nodaway basketball teams will compete in the annual Stanberry Invitational Basketball Tournament from January 7 to 12.

The number six seed Longhorn girls begin play against North Andrew at 4:30 pm on Monday. If they win, they play at 4:30 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

The number two seed Eagle girls begin play against Albany at 7:30 pm on Monday. If they win, they play at 4:30 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

Consolation will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday followed by the third place game at 8:30 pm. The championship game will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

The number 4 seed Longhorn boys begin play against Stanberry at 6 pm on Monday. If they win, they play at 9 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The number 2 seed Eagle boys begin play against Albany at 9 pm on Monday. If they win, they play at 6 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Consolation will be held at 7 pm on Friday. The third place game will be at 11 am on Saturday and the championship game will be at 2 pm.