Jefferson C-123 held a dedication ceremony for its new gym after the girls basketball game on November 21. Junior Koby Stoll, son of Randy and Lori Stoll, bestowed a basketball to Jeff Ellison, Ellison-Auxier Architects, St. Joseph, principal architect, Eric Moore, EL Crawford Construction, St. Joseph, vice president and project manager, and Rick Steiner, EL Crawford on-site supervisor and superintendent.

Special thanks and recognition were given to former board of education members who served while the project was in its introductory stages and Mr. Rob Dowis, former superintendent, who worked diligently to promote the building project.

