The Jefferson C-123 School Board approved purchases for the gymnasium during its regular meeting May 18.

J& J Painting, Conception Jct., was awarded the $1,440 bid to repaint all of the student lockers a bright blue to match the gym beams.

It was approved to add $13,430 worth of concrete around the gymnasium structure as a walkway and as pads for the air conditioning units.

It was approved to place the logo on the gym mats for $1,200.

The construction report stated that the duct work and gutters were being installed, downspouts were being connected, masonry was being finished and the west area will be framed soon. The beams were painted with Sherwin Williams 6966 Blueblood, a bright blue. The gym floor is scheduled to be laid in June and the bleachers will be installed in July.

It was approved to add an athletic director assistant to the extra duty schedule and the board raised the base pay for junior high track from a half of a percent.

Some discussion was held about changing the school lights to LED lights to capitalize on the rebate program. Superintendent Tim Jermain was going to look into the matter. The board discussed replacing the lights in the classrooms that border the new gym to compensate for the natural light they lost.

Jermain is researching the duties and requirements of becoming the fiscal agent for the ACES program. The current school acting as fiscal agent is leaving the program, which would require another school to perform the duties.

As fiscal agent, all of the funds would flow through the school’s accounts and ACES employees would be considered employees of the fiscal agent school.

The superintendents of South Nodaway, Mound City, Tarkio and Jefferson have been investigating the Cornerstones of Care alternative school program. With that program, the funds would not flow through a specific school and teachers would be official employees of Cornerstones of Care.