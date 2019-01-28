The Jefferson school board met January 16 to address the following business.

• Adopted the 2018D policy updates as presented.

• Approved the first semester dual credit reimbursements, excluding Laura Galbraith, Veronica Luke and Jared McQueen.

• Approved the 2019-2020 calendar.

• Authorized the purchase of a used 72 passenger bus from Midwest Transit.

Reports

Mrs. Lanier and Mrs. Pappert discussed classroom topics and their problem-based learning projects.

Charley Burch and Tim Jermain reported on attendance and activities. Jermain updated the board on bus repairs, the weight room project and reviewed current legislative items.

The board went into closed session.

In open session, the board extended Jermain’s contract for one year, with a salary to be set at a later date.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 6 pm, Monday, February 25.