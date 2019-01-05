The Jefferson Board of Education met on December 19.

Both principals’ reports spoke of attendance and activities in the elementary and high school.

Superintendent Tim Jermain reviewed the preliminary 2019-20 calendar, updated the board on the bus grant and weight room project and went over preliminary test results.

Vanessa Pappert was nominated for the Belcher Scholarship.

The consent agenda was approved which included the substitute teacher list and program evaluations or surveys.

Business:

• Approved the 2017-18 audit as presented.

• Authorized January 21 as a make-up day.

• The 2018D policy updates were tabled.

The board went into closed session for the topic of personnel. They came back into open session within 10 minutes.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, January 16.