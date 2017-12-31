The Jefferson C-123 School Board conducted the following business at its regular meeting on December 20:

Teacher Tyler Pedersen updated the school board on how he conducts his physical education classes. Currently, he is doing advanced fit workouts with some resistance training and the students are working on agility.

Pedersen explained that the Missouri State High School Activities Association has created a new policy allowing non-traditional students including homeschooled students to play school sports. Each school district is encouraged to adopt a version of the policy, allowing the district to monitor credits and grades to qualify to play. No action was taken.

First Grade Teacher Shelly Deen gave an update stating she had nine students in her classroom and that the softball season was successful; she was impressed with the work ethic of the team, noting they bonded well.

The high school attendance is 97.25 percent and the elementary attendance is 97.46 percent.

Superintendent Tim Jermain stated there were just a few finishing touches on the gym construction left to complete including the end caps on the bleacher steps, which are not fitting properly.

Mikayla Mattson was selected as the local Belcher scholarship nominee.

There are two spots open on the school board in the upcoming election.

The handicap bus needed some wiring harness updating and a light sensor repaired.

The district has applied for the Pathway’s for Teachers grant along with South Nodaway. The grant would incorporate several days of training as well as tours with partnering businesses.

There was discussion about adding trophy cases to the lobby near the gym entrance. Another idea was to create a donor wall with plaques.

The board went into closed session for personnel performance ratings. Afterward, the board voted to raise John Barthold, custodian, to $13 an hour.

The next board meeting will be at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17.