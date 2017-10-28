The Jefferson C-123 School Board approved the varsity football co-op and conducted the following business during its regular meeting October 18:

The school board approved the co-op for varsity football with South Nodaway for the 2018-19 school year.

The terms for board members Jared McQueen and Melissa Wilmes expire this year. The board filing dates will be December 12, 2017, to January 16, 2018.

The gym floor is in the process of being painted. The school received the wrong padding for the walls; it did not have the eagle outlined in yellow. The company gave the school the incorrect pads and sent them the correct ones. The school is also waiting for the correct bleacher end caps to arrive.

There was some discussion about adding additional lighting in the parking lot. This discussion included the idea of trenching a line across the water and gas lines. Another idea was to look into solar powered lights.

Superintendent Tim Jermain will look into getting estimates for a security buzzer system for the school building as a possible project if there are remaining funds after gym construction.

The school district will not be the new ACES fiscal agent; Mound City has accepted that position for the 2018-19 school year.

The board approved offering a $250 scholarship to the local Belcher Scholarship winner.

A teacher was driving the school van during stopped traffic on I-70 and was rear-ended. The bumper will be replaced by Pitzenberger Body Shop for $2,300.

Next year, the school will be required by the state to test for dyslexia in grades K-3. Some teachers in the district have attended dyslexia training.

The PTO skating party is scheduled for Friday, October 27.

The school board went into a closed session for personnel. No action was taken.

The next school board meeting will be 6 pm, Thursday, November 16.