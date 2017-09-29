The Jefferson C-123 School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting September 20:

Charlea Lewis gave the board members a demonstration of the new 3D printer.

High school attendance was 98.9 percent and elementary attendance was 98.69 percent.

The board continued to discuss the possibility of becoming the fiscal agent for ACES for the next school year. No action was taken.

Construction crews began installing the gym floor September 11. Projected goals show the floor to be completed by Sunday, October 15.

The board approved the substitute list.

It was approved to extend the contract with Web School Tools, allowing for paperless board meetings, for $600 for a year.

The board held a closed session for personnel items.

The next school board meeting will be 5:30 pm, Wednesday, October 18.