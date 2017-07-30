The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education met on July 19 to raise adult lunch prices and conduct the following business:

The Jefferson school board raised the price of adult breakfast to $1.55 and adult lunch to $2.75. Student prices will remain the same.

The district received a vocational enhancement grant. It was approved for $37,850 in expenditures and the school will be reimbursed for $25,897. The school is using the funds to purchase a 3D printer, canon camera, two smart TVs for the ag and business rooms, tile for the ag room and new computers in the maker space area.

The school is eligible for the grant every three years.

Anderson Erickson won the bid for milk for the school year.

Don McCrary won the bid for trash pickup at $175 per month.

Gray’s Oil Company was awarded the bid for the district’s fuel for the upcoming year.

Travis Ginther, Stanberry, was awarded the $1,736 bid for landscaping around the new gymnasium. His designs include hydrangeas, coral bells, ornamental grasses and river rock.

The ag area had termites. Hart’s Pest Control, Maryville, came and sprayed the facility. There seemed to be no significant damage.

The school board approved the bus routes.

Tuition for the school year was set at $2,000 for the first child and $250 per subsequent child. Currently, there are two families paying tuition to send their children to the school.

Jefferson students will go to Barnard on Monday, August 21, to view the total solar eclipse.

The district will have a surplus auction on Monday, August 28. There was discussion about having the FFA chapter help in exchange for a donation to the chapter.

Maintenance staff has been painting walls and cleaning lockers. They installed new light bulbs, water bottle filling stations, shower heads and faucets and fixed broken tiles.

The gym floor is back ordered due to a large number of orders. Staff is unsure when it will arrive and it will take four weeks to install once delivered. It was decided to leave the south driveway in place until the project is completed.

The tax rate hearing will be at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, August 15.