The Jefferson C-123 School Board accepted bids and raised salaries during its regular meeting on April 16.

The school board accepted a bid from Grand River Mutual, Bethany, for a new phone system and a 16-camera security system. The total bid was $11,510.34, while the camera system is $4,034.16. The cameras will be installed in the hallways and throughout the school as needed. The board approved the larger system to allow for additional cameras to be added as necessary in the future.

A $7,445.34 bid was accepted from Precision Lock and Key, Maryville, for a locked door access system, which would include a buzzer to allow entrance into the school and door stations with card readers for staff entrance.

Bus bids were reviewed. The district’s handicap bus has needed several repairs over the past few years. The board decided to keep the handicap bus for another year instead of purchasing a bus.

The board reviewed several bids for sanding and refinishing the old gym floor as well as adding an additional coat of finish to the new gym. It was decided to not sand and refinish the old gym floor. Instead, there was a consensus to add an additional coat of finish to both gym floors. No vote was taken.

It was approved to increase certified salaries by adding $400 to the base pay and contributing an additional $20 toward employee insurance coverage.

Non-certified staff received a 25¢ per-hour raise.

After discussion was held in closed session, it was voted in open session to grant High School Principal Charley Burch a $400 salary increase and Superintendent Tim Jermain a $1,500 salary increase. The extra duty schedule of salaries was approved.

Newly-elected board member Dan Collins and re-elected board member Jared McQueen were sworn in.

Laura Galbraith was voted in as board president, Jeff Farnan as vice president, Emmy Brown as secretary and Jane Walter as treasurer. All positions won by acclamation.

Burch reported high school attendance is 97.68 percent.

Jermain reported elementary attendance is 98.72 percent. The sixth grade team graduated from the DARE program.

School administration completed action plans for the School Health Index, receiving a $1,000 grant. They also received a $500 grant for Smarter Lunchrooms. Goals of the Smarter Lunchroom action plan include increasing food signage and increasing the consumption of white milk over chocolate by placing white milk in front of the chocolate in the milk coolers, among other goals.

A letter of resignation was accepted from Amy Holtman, counselor.

Walter was hired as a part-time Title I teacher.

The list of seniors applying for graduation was approved. There are eight students.

The next meeting will be at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 16.