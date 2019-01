Jeff Brunk, 64, died Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Kavanaugh Hospice House in Des Moines, IA.

Graveside service was Friday, January 18 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 19 at the First Christian Church, Bolivar.

Memorials may be made to Sling N Stones Ministries, Bolivar, or Kavanaugh Hospice House, Des Moines, IA.

