Jeanne Vorhies, 62, New Market, IA, died Friday, June, 9 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, NE.

Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, June 13, at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, IA. A private family burial will be held at the Dallas Center Cemetery, New Market, IA, at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be given at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.