Jeanette Shipps, 83, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 28 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will recieve friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

