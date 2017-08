Janice Yvonne Fleming, 81, Grant City, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Worth County Convalescent Center, Grant City.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 12 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, with burial at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Evergreen, CO.

Arrangements are under the direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City.