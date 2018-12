Sarah Jane Fattig Hilton, 63, Maryville, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 19 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Isadora Cemetery, Grant City.

Memorials may be made to the University of Kansas Oncology Department, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66160.