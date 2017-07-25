James Harold Hagey, 87, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Eiler Place, Clarinda, IA.

Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday, July 26, at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Thursday, July 27 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Jeff Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be directed to Clarinda Fire and Rescue.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda.