James Edgar Colville, 84, Pickering, died Monday, August 14, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services were August 17 at the First Christian Church, Maryville, with burial in Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.