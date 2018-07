James A. Baumli, 65, Maryville, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at his home.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, July 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with services at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.