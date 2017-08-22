David and Tonya Eickman, Kansas City, announce the birth of a daughter, Jacy Ann Eickman, born August 17, 2017, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital.

She weighed eight pounds and joins brothers, Brady, Rory and Henry.

Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Esther Coffelt, Ravenwood.

Paternal grandparents are Randy and Rose Eickman, Coon Rapids, IA.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Norbert Naberhaus; Marcella Naberhaus, Carroll, IA; and Bernard and Marita Meiners, Coon Rapids, IA.