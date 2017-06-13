Jacquelin “Jackie” Jean Dowling Holaday, 84, Barnard, went to join her Lord and Master June 10, 2017.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Monday, June 12, 2017 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with funeral services 10 am,Tuesday at the Barnard Christian Church. Burial will follow the services at the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to the choice of the donor, or the Barnard Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.