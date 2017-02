Irma Dean Nicholson, 89, Maryville, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at Parkdale Manor Care Center, Maryville.

Funeral services were Monday, February 6 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial at Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Parkdale Manor Activity Department, 814 West South Avenue, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.