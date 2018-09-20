Two town hall meetings featuring a question and answer forum on investing, taxes and estate planning will be held.

The first will be at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 25 at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 North Country Club Drive, Maryville. The second is at 6:30 pm, Thursday, September 27 at Jefferson C-123 school, Conception Jct.

Special speakers are Taryn Henry, PC, attorney-at-law, Veronica Luke, Tax and Accounting, LLC, and Curtis Behrend, CFP Thrivent Financial. For more information, call 660.241.5000.