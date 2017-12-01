MARYVILLE – Any motorists who have traveled through the intersection of US Route 71 and Main Street this fall have seen construction work to realign the intersection and upgrade the signals.

That portion of this project is in its final stages with asphalt work, striping and a traffic pattern switch planned in the next few days.

Chester Bross Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to complete the asphalt work Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, from approximately 7 am to dusk. Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection and motorists are advised to use caution.

Stripers are scheduled to remove the old striping and restripe the intersection on Sunday, December 3 and Monday, December 4. New stop bars will also be striped in the southbound and eastbound directions. Motorists will need to take note of these new locations to navigate the revised configuration of the intersections and are urged to exercise extreme caution.

On Monday, December 4, the new signals will be activated. This will require electrical work through most of the day to bring the new signals online. The signals may be inoperational for most of the day with flaggers directing motorists through the intersections. Once the striping is complete and the signals are activated, all traffic will shift to the new traffic patterns. This shift is anticipated to begin sometime in the afternoon on Monday, December 4.

As will all projects, this work is weather dependent and schedules could change.