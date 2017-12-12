Greg and Jessi Gard, Maryville, announce the birth of a son, Hyatt Jackson, born Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He weighed seven pounds and one ounce and joins sister, Hadlee, four, and twin brothers, Hudson and Hayes, 22-months.

Maternal grandparents are Dan and Teri Tobin, Pickering.

Paternal grandparents are Jim and Janet Gard, Ravenwood.

Maternal great-grandparents are Gene and Pat Spire, Maryville, and the late Leo and Mary Tobin.

Paternal great-grandparents are Monica Clayton, Maryville, and the late Kenny Clayton, Merrill Woods and Wilbur and Dorothy Gard.