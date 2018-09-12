The Nodaway County Humane Society is giving away spay and neuter vouchers worth $40 at the animal shelter, 829 South Depot, Maryville, as part of a special Community Spay and Neuter program, starting Tuesday, September 18.

A donation was received from the St. Joseph Humane Society to fund the program. Thirty vouchers will be given each month in September and October. The vouchers are good for thirty days and may be redeemed at Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, Francis Veterinary Clinic and Town and Country Veterinary.

Certain rules apply to who is eligible to receive. For more information, contact the animal shelter at 660.562.3333.