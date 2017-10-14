The Maryville High School Spoofhound football team held on to its 49 straight winning streak at the Hound Pound on October 6 with a 14-3 win over the Savannah Warriors. Homecoming for the Hounds proved to be a battle with muddy field conditions. Inclement weather did hold off, although the sky to the north was putting on a light show to rival the fireworks.

The third quarter saw the Hound offense come out to play, scoring the 14 points that allowed a Homecoming victory. Brady Atwell strives to gain yardage as Eli Dowis blocks. Atwell had two catches for 57 yards, two carries for 11 yards and four solo and three assisted tackles.