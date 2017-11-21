The Maryville Spoofhounds will head back to the Class 3 State Championship for the fourth time in six years after defeating Blair Oaks 49-20 during the state semifinals November 18 at Jefferson City. The Hounds will face Mt. Vernon at 11 am on November 25 at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.

Junior Eli Dowis breaks free on one of his four carries for 102 yards. He started the scoring spree on the first play of the game with a 68-yard touchdown run, and the Spoofhounds never looked back.

