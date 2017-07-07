In our over-processed world, the chance to talk to the person who grows the food or makes the items we consume is provided at the Maryville Farmers Market starting at 7:30 am every Saturday morning now through September at Buchanan and Fourth Streets.

This is the third in a series giving NNL readers the chance to get to know some of these folks better.

By Kathryn Rice

Kelsey Bowlin and Tim Janousek have formed Horizon Produce and are in their first year of selling at the farmers market. The couple bought a house on one acre with an orchard and large garden spot.

Bowlin’s dream has been to grow her own food. Horizon Produce is named after her family’s farm, Horizon Show Cattle, in Indianola, IA. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and is currently a biology instructor there.

“It is really satisfying, growing your own food,” Bowlin said. “It just tastes better.”

The couple sells just about every herb, with Bowlin’s favorite being lemon thyme. Vegetables for sale include carrots, beets and potatoes. Coming soon will be tomatoes, bell peppers, cabbage and hot peppers, including jalapeno, sriracha and cayenne.

A unique item the two have for sale are homemade dog treats. A couple of dogs in Bowlin’s family died from the leptospirosis virus. After that, she wanted a safe treat to give to her own dog.

She researched recipes and now cooks the treats herself so they have no preservatives. The treats come in multiple flavors including bacon, beef, chicken and a “green free” peanut butter and banana. She also has doggie breath mints.

The couple sells eggs, which are a combination of brown, green and blue. Bowlin said she was amazed at the complexity of regulations for selling eggs.

The eggs must kept at 45 degrees and labeled with the name and address of the producer. She had to acquire a State of Missouri egg licence, which required her to obtain a federal ID number and Missouri Sales Tax number.

The couple also sells Dove chocolates through The Cocoa Exchange. There are three lines: Dove signature, pure dark and pod and bean. For more information, talk to Bowlin and Janousek at the Farmers Market.

Future plans are for Janousek to start a brewery and make mead and beer.

For more in this series, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.