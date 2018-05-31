The Hangar, 1602 South Main Street, Maryville, is once again showing family movies at 12:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, as a fundraiser for Horace Mann Laboratory School student activities.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $2 cash or check or in advance through the school website tinyurl.com/y7mhkjdy.

Movies include: “Rio,” June 5 and 7; “Megamind,” June 12 and 14; “Shark Tale,” June 19 and 21; “The Croods,” June 26 and 28; “Rock Dog,” July 3 and 5; “A Dog’s Purpose,” July 10 and 12; “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip,” July 17 and 19; “The Lorax,” July 24 and 26; “Miracles from Heaven,” July 31 and August 2; and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” August 7 and 9.