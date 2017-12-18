Horace Mann Laboratory School students took part in the Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive which ended December 7. Participating first and second grade students included Reagynn Hill, Will Michaelsen, Katelyn Parman, Breanna Parman, Chloe Blackford, Garrett Byers and Glennah Christian.

The students collected 36 pairs of pajamas to be paired with a Scholastic book donation and given to local children. The Pajama Program, a national non-profit organization, began in 2009. HM students have been participating for three years.

Pajama Program literature says, “With warm pajamas and a comforting bedtime story, children feel safe and secure as they drift off to sleep, allowing them to have the good night that they need to realize their dreams the following day.”