Lorrie Schatz, Missouri Community Betterment Regional Director Teresa Keller and Donna Spalding are holding the Missouri Community Betterment Category II first place award that the Hopkins Community Betterment organization received in October. The award was for projects undertaken in the Hopkins community including the walking trail at the Hopkins City Park, the barn quilt trail throughout Hopkins and the new city street signs.

Schatz and Spalding attended the 54th annual conference in Columbia. Missouri Community Betterment assists communities in their efforts to improve the quality of life through community and economic development