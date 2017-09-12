Plans were made for Mayor Kelly Morrison and Sewer/Water Chief Operator Jack Baldwin to look at pick-ups at Tri-State Ford, Maryville, at the September 11 Hopkins City Council Meeting.

The council has not approved a pick-up purchase and is still exploring options. Both of the current city-owned pick-ups need repairs. A motion was approved to replace the exhaust on the current running pick-up, which uses oil, if it could be kept under $300.

The council also directed Baldwin to make a list of surplus items to see what could be sold. The list will be reviewed at the Monday, October 2, meeting.

Lynette Berg of Hopkins Community Betterment received permission to put an 8×3-foot cork message board outside of city hall on which citizens may post flyers. The board is being built by Berg and her father, with the exception of the Plexiglas doors, which are being professionally built. Berg is estimating a month before the board is ready to be installed.

Baldwin was approved for $500 to use at the annual fall conference he attends at the Lake of the Ozarks. Baldwin acquires all of his continuing education hours, required yearly by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, at this conference.

The 2017 street project is underway with Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, commencing to bring rock to Hopkins. Baldwin says the company appears to be on target to start on the streets at the end of September.

Baldwin said that three loads of rock have been spread at the Hopkins City Park to improve the parking lot.

Dee O’Riley is progressing with having delinquent sewer bill liens attached to properties through the Nodaway County treasurer’s office. She made a request that Morrison accompany her when she meets with Marilyn Jenkins about this.

A letter was reviewed by the aldermen from KCP&L which is replacing 112 streetlights inside the city with LED fixtures. Alderman Allan Thompson stated that although the bulbs are brighter, the light doesn’t extend as far. He was unhappy with the result.

Both Morrison and O’Riley had contacted KCP&L about the situation, but were informed there was nothing the city could do about it.

O’Riley gave the aldermen an update on the 2017 budget as of August 31.