The purchase of a 2015 XL Ford Pickup was approved at the December 4 Hopkins City Council meeting.

The truck will be purchased for $28,000 from Walton Motors, Savannah. It has an extended cab and eight-foot box, 21,000 miles and two years left on the warranty.

The council plans to keep the city’s current Chevy pickup as long as it runs. The brakes and exhaust system have recently been repaired and it is burning oil.

When Chief Operator Jack Baldwin put the snow plow on the city dump truck, the truck lost all of its belts. Baldwin is working with Paul Farnan to see if the belts can be replaced.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, has worked on Hopkins Streets. Mayor Kelly Morrison said the streets he has seen look good. The aldermen agreed.

Hopkins has two positions open for the April 3, 2018, election, one north ward alderman and one south ward alderman. Filing will be from 8 to 11 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at city hall, 124 North Third Street, Hopkins, beginning Tuesday, December 12 and ending Tuesday, January 16, 2018. If unable to make those times, interested candidates can call and make an appointment.

Levi Hensley has completed his 90-day probation period. The councilmen said they are happy with his performance. Wages will be discussed when the yearly wage review for all employees is conducted.

Another resident complained about the street lights but didn’t complete a complaint form. Discussion was held on refractors for the lights which would cost the city extra.

Information on the additional costs has not been received from KCP&L District Community Affairs Manager North District Dan Hegeman. City Clerk Dee O’Riley was instructed to contact him about the costs and about the city possibly trying the refractors in several locations before making a purchase.

O’Riley also has not heard from KCP&L about credits for double billing and billing for three lights which haven’t been found.

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, the next Hopkins City Council meeting will be at 7 pm, Monday, January 8, 2018, in city hall.