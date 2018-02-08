On February 5, the Hopkins City Council directed Chief Operator Jack Baldwin to research what will be required to paint the pump house and water plant before the job is put out for bid.

The council wants a bonded and insured painter to complete the project. Neither building has been painted since 1990.

Discussion was held on street light refractors. Six refractors were installed at no cost to the city in the area where the Hopkins Picnic will be held. Baldwin thought that it had improved the street lighting.

KCP&L has not given prices on installing the refractors throughout the city. City Clerk Dee O’Riley indicated that there had been no more complaints about the LED lights. The council’s consensus was to not pursue unless more complaints are filed.

In other business, the council approved the minutes from the December and January meetings and the payment of bills.