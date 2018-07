Residents from Hopkins and surrounding towns flooded the grounds of the 130th Hopkins Picnic. The picnic featured a Lil’ Mr. and Miss contest, a kiddie parade, gramps and granny show and much more. Above: Winners of this year’s Lil’ Mr. and Miss was Gannon Stricker, son of Christie and Jesse Stricker, and Arianna Owens-Sportsman, daughter of Kary Owens and Andy Sportsman. These royalty figures led the kiddie parade in their very own ATV.