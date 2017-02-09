At the February 6 meeting, Hopkins City Council again discussed the dilemma of dilapidated buildings within the city limits.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley gave each alderman a handout, A Taxing Issue: Municipal Revenue Sources, by Richard Sheets which details taxes, levies and licenses cities can utilize to operate. The council is going to review this, look at other options and discuss the topic again at the March meeting.

The City of Hopkins is pursuing write-in candidates for the south ward alderman and mayor positions after no one filed for them for the upcoming April 4 election.

A liquor license to sell beer by the drink was approved for Dave Poore, 146 Cafe owner.

Only six individuals expressed an interest in e-bill and online payments for water and sewer bills. The council is not going to pursue the matter.