At the June 5 meeting of the Hopkins City Council, it was decided not to pursue a procedure to remove a dangerous, substandard building.

To pursue building removal, City Attorney Taryn Henry had compiled a guide and necessary forms. Upon review, the council decided it would be cost prohibitive. The information Henry gathered will be kept in case the need presents itself in the future.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources primacy fee will be on the June water and sewer billing. This is an annual fee that is collected by DNR.

A list of streets is being compiled for the 2017 street project and is expected to be finalized at the July 3 meeting.

Before the next meeting, the aldermen will compile a list of unmowed properties for O’Riley to send letters to. This was in response to a complaint by Ed Drummond on two neighboring lots which were not being mowed. It was felt that all offending properties should be reminded of ordinance #364.

Liquor licenses were approved for David Poore, 148 Cafe; Amy Larson, two licenses including Sunday sales; and Rick Woldruff, Rick’s Country Shoppe.

The city approved an application and job description for the part-time position of maintenance and water-sewer operator. The position was held by Nathan Baldwin, who resigned to farm. Advertisement for the position will begin immediately with the hopes of finalizing a new person at the July 3 meeting.

At the May 15 Hopkins City Council meeting, after completing a closed session, the aldermen voted in open session to accept Baldwin’s resignation and to hire Wyatt O’Riley as part-time summer help on an as-needed basis at $10.50 per hour.