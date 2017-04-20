The Hopkins City Council met on April 17 to reorganize and swear in the new council elected during the April 4 election.

After receiving 20 write-in votes, Kelly Morrison was sworn in as mayor. Richard Moore and Brandon Kreps were sworn in as aldermen and Rick Gladman was appointed by the council to replace Morrison as an alderman.

Kreps was appointed president of the council. The cemetery board is Moore and Gladman; the finance board is Allan Thompson and Kreps; and the street board is Thompson and Moore.

The council voted to appoint Taryn Henry as city attorney. Present City Attorney Bob Sundell will be notified.