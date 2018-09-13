At the September 10 Hopkins City Council meeting two bids for painting the Hopkins water treatment plant and pump house were considered.

They were $13,300 from CCIMW Painting/Wallcovering/Industrial Coatings of St. Charles and $21,734 from The Wilson Group, Inc. of Greenwood. After discussion, the council decided to accept the CCIMW bid contingent on receiving three acceptable references and a completion of work time frame acceptable to the city.

Sewer fee waivers were granted on three residents who had water leaks. The aldermen determined the water had not entered the sewer system. The amounts were $203.58 at 402 East McPherson, $171.72 at 601 South First, and $274.18 at 207 North First.

Discussion was held on the possible need to raise water rates. No decisions were reached.

The city approved paying $99 for City Clerk Dee O’Riley to take online training courses through the Missouri Municipal League. Also approved was $500 to pay for Chief Operator Jack Baldwin’s expenses at the Fall Water Conference.

A list of dog owners who have not paid for dog tags was discussed. The city clerk will look into the steps necessary to take legal action in regards to ordinance number 362. The matter will be discussed at the October 1 meeting.

Mayor Kelly Morrison was approved to sign a proclamation for Pizza for Teens day on September 28 requested by the Rainbow Safety Foundation.